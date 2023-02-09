In a car market in which the true SUVs have almost disappeared, the Ineos Grenadier arrives to break all schemes. Power, full-time four-wheel drive, up to three locking differentials, and 5.5 tons of towing capacity. All coupled with great maneuverability and a modern, comfortable and functional cabin. Or what is the same: an authentic

off-road devourer capable of accompanying you on a day-to-day basis.

Its design is already reminiscent of the usual 4×4 vehicles, but with functionality in mind. The wheels have been placed right in the corners of the chassis with its off-road capabilities in mind, the flat front letters are perfect for supporting tools, for example, and whatever is going to be transported because it offers more than 2,000 liters of luggage space.

Under the hood there is either a 286 CV gasoline engine or a 249 CV diesel -both engines are BMW-. Whichever is chosen, and despite the Grenadier’s weight and size, it moves with great dynamism and produces powerful acceleration even from low revs. It even holds up throughout the range for optimal off-road driving. Although the latter is greatly helped by its permanent four-wheel drive, so that traction is reliable and instantaneous on any surface.

What’s more, it overcomes routes on mountain roads, sliding mud slopes without compromise and dares to cross rivers and lakes. Another essential detail is the standard underbody protection. The Grenadier includes skid plates at the front and rear, fuel tank protection, as well as a high quality powder coat finish to protect the underbody from gravel and scratches.

Off-road, the Ineos Grenadier also delivers. This type of 4×4 was not created to be comfortable on the road as well, but in this model the progressive springs, the stabilizer bars and the five-link suspension work to offer great ride comfort.

Something that also helps a quiet interior, its ergonomic Recaro seats and the functionality of its commands. Given the latter, it is necessary to highlight the striking buttons that can be reminiscent of those of an airplane, especially the superior ones, focused only on off-road driving and its seats and driving modes.

The Grenadier is available in Utility Wagon versions, a commercial vehicle -from 67,990 euros- with two seats; and Station Wagon, the five-seater passenger version. For 86,462 euros, you can choose between two preconfigured editions called Trialmaster and Fieldmaster -named after the legendary Belstaff brand jackets-. The first has been created for specific extreme off-road use. It includes, for example, locking front and rear differentials, raised air intake, outside tool belts and even an auxiliary battery.

In the case of the Fieldmaster, it is designed for those who lead an adventurous lifestyle. Practical everyday solutions such as rear view camera, heated front seats and electric door mirrors, Safari windows or auxiliary USB sockets are included.

Although the customization of this model is unparalleled. A wide range of factory-installed optional equipment and a wide selection of accessories are offered. Electronic access points or anchors stand out, even a table.