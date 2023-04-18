In 2026 comes a new version of the hard and pure off-roader Ineos Grenadierwith engine 100% electricin collaboration with the leading supplier of the automotive sector great.

Ineos Electric Grenadier

The Ineos Grenadier off-road vehicle becomes electric. Will be smaller and will confirm its characteristics from off-road vehiclewithout sacrificing comfort and performance on the road. Ineos has already partnered with great to the design and series development of the Station Wagon and Pick-Up models.

The Grenadier from 2026 becomes electric

The start of production of the new electric 4×4 will start at the Graz plant from 2026.

Ineos has not released info on the characteristics, engine, batteries and autonomy of the electric Grenadier. The development is entrusted to greatone of the largest automotive suppliers and one of the largest independent contract manufacturers in the world.

Grenadier mechanics, bodywork, how it’s done VIDEO

At the complete vehicle assembly plant in Graz, it manufactures different models for various car brands, from conventional cars with internal combustion engines to hybrid and electric vehicles.

Ineos Grenadier electric test Monte Schöckl

Ineos Grenadier with electric motor will also undergo a rigorous testing program on the Mount Schockllocated near Magna’s complete vehicle assembly plant in Austria.

The Magna factory in Graz in Austria where the new electric Grenadier will be developed and built

This place is also famous for being the proving ground for the Mercedes G-Class ed forElectric EQG.

👉 Grenadier, features and price

