From a London pub to extreme off-roading. In between, five years of testing in all conditions and thousands of km travelled. This is how Ineos Grenadier, the protagonist of our preview test drive, was born, from the desire and nostalgia for a car that could overcome any obstacle in the old-fashioned way, without frills and with that spirit that has distinguished the hard and pure 4×4. Did Sir Jim Ratcliffe succeed in his intent? Here is our story of the road and off-road test of Ineos Grenadier among the .

The look and the interior

Beyond the specialist vehicle look, the British off-road vehicle is very practical in all its forms: there is a ladder at the rear to make the most of the roof which can easily support 350 kg of weight, there is the possibility of towing up to 3.5 tons even if the interiors have the most peculiar characteristics. The cabin is a mix of pragmatism and essentiality, albeit with a high-tech touch. At the center of the dashboard stands out the 12.3” display used to control the infotainment and which also displays the gear and car set-up indications given that the dashboard is reduced to a very thin strip with only room for a few warning light.

The practicality of Ineos Grenadier

The rest is a triumph of analogue, with the controls for the climate control and other functions below the touch screen and a button panel dedicated to off-roading on the roof of the car. Each command is designed so that you never have to take your eyes off the road too much and make the lives of those behind the wheel completely easier. Then there are classic USB sockets, USB-C, lots of cup holders. Perhaps what is missing is something really all too practical: to access the passenger compartment and to get into the cab, which is in any case like a true off-road vehicle, an extra handle would be needed to facilitate entry and exit.

The engine and off-road characteristics

Under the skin, the Ineos Grenadier is equipped with a 3.0-liter BMW in-line six-cylinder engine offered in diesel or petrol versions, with a power output of 249 and 286 HP respectively, mated to the 8-speed ZF gearbox developed by Magna Steyr. The fact that this project took five years to complete is evident from the obsessive attention to the collaboration choices: Brembo was chosen for the braking system, the axles are the work of Carraro while Eaton took care of the differential. There is a central one that can be locked in the gearbox and two optional electronically operated but mechanically controlled ones at the front and one at the rear which are instead the work of Tremec. All housed in the most classic of ladder frame frames with a 3.5 mm thick steel section which offers very high rigidity, not to mention the monocoque frame in galvanized steel and aluminium. In spite of a ground clearance of 26.4 cm, which may seem low for those who want to go off-road Approach angle of 35.5˚ Bump angle of 28.2˚ Departure angle and 36.1˚ while lateral maximum is 45°.

How is Ineos Grenadier doing

Even with a tenfold steering to ensure maximum off-road maneuverability, even on asphalt the Ineos Grenadier is able to guarantee respectable performance. Merit of the powerful thrust of the six-cylinder powered by BMW but also of a mechanics that on the road combines good control and ideal characteristics for everyday driving. A guarantee therefore for those who love off-road but also need a vehicle for daily travel.

Price and versions

Ineos Grenadier is therefore the consecration of an uncompromising off-road vision, a model suitable for those who are not afraid to put their wheels away from the asphalt and not necessarily in balance. Two versions are available, the two-seater or five-seater Utility Wagon and the five-seater Station Wagon. The latter is offered in Fieldmaster or Trialmaster trim, the former being more suited to everyday life while the latter purely prefers adventure. The price list of Ineos Grenadier starts respectively from 69,290 for the 2-seater Utility Wagon and goes up to 78,485 euros for the Station Wagon.