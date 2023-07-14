Interested in the Ineos Grenadier but are you afraid that not all your gear will fit in the offroader? Then the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster will sound like music to your ears. The Grenadier is now also available as a pick-up. It gets the same BMW powertrain as in the fully enclosed Grenadier.

At the back you get a cargo box that is more than one and a half meters long and 1.6 meters wide. Those dimensions mean that a standard Euro pallet fits in with ease. They are 1.2 meters by 0.8 meters in size. So you also have a lot of space left. The cargo box can be loaded up to 760 kilos. In addition, the pick-up can pull up to 3,500 kilos. By the way, the tailgate doesn’t mind if you use it as a picnic bench: the tailgate can carry up to 225 kilos.

The Grenadier is still a true off-roader

The wheelbase is longer than that of the normal Grenadier, the ground clearance is 264 millimeters and it can play in 800 millimeters of water. Of course, the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster gets four-wheel drive, a limited slip differential and the option to use low gearing. There is room for five people in the cabin and you can choose 17 or 18-inch wheels.

Then the BMW engine that we already touched on: a 3.0-liter turbo six-cylinder that you can get as a petrol or diesel. In both cases it provides a top speed of 159 km / h, but the petrol beats the diesel in a drag race to 100 km / h. The petrol takes 8.8 seconds and the diesel 1.1 seconds longer. The advantage of the diesel engine is that it is less thirsty

The price of the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster

The prices of the Grenadier Quartermaster in England start at approximately (converted) 77,000 euros. That is about 2,000 euros more expensive than the normal closed version. The normal Grenadier costs 56,000 euros in the Netherlands on a gray license plate and for private individuals it costs no less than 170,000 euros. Take into account comparable prices in the Netherlands.

As with the regular Grenadier, you can also choose versions with the names ‘Trialmaster’ and ‘Fieldmaster’. Then you also want to check some options, such as a water-resistant canopy for over the cargo box or the roof rack with some jerry cans and shovels. You can now order the Grenadier pick-up in the UK.