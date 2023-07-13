The 4×4 off-road vehicle hard and pure Ineos Grenadier it is now also offered in the body shop pick-upapproved as truck N1. The new Grenadier Quartermaster It also excels off-road with high ground clearance, deep fording and approach, breakover and departure angles superior to other production pickups. Under the hood, it is equipped with BMW engines 3-litre in-line six-cylinder, both petrol than dieselcombined with one ZF eight-speed automatic transmission.

Ineos Grenadier Pickup Quartermaster

The Grenadier Quartermaster is a variant of the Grenadier Station Wagon which exhibits a robust ladder frame box-section longer than 305mm.

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster pickup

This results in a more spacious and versatile load compartment, with dimensions of 1,564mm long And 1,619mm wide, sufficient to easily transport a standard europallet. The vehicle seats up to five people and offers a cargo capacity of 760kgplus a towing capacity of 3,500 kgs.

Ineos Grenadier Pickup Quartermaster

Thanks to features such as four lashing rings in the load compartment, a 400 watt Power Take-Off, an integrated mounting bar and heavy duty tailgate, the Grenadier Quartermaster is extremely versatile and suitable for everyday use.

Ineos Grenadier pick-up engines

Ineos Grenadier pickup is equipped with BMW 3.0 liter 6-cylinder engines 286hp petrol and 249hp diesel turbocharged, combined with a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. The blocking of center differential and the adapter two-speeds are standard (front and rear lockouts are available as an option). Grenadier Quartermaster also features the same robust 5-link suspension front and rear, Carraro rigid axlespowerful Brembo brakes and a recirculating ball rack.

Grenadier Quartermaster is powered by BMW 3.0-litre engines

In off-road driving, you can count on aground clearance of 264 mm it’s a fording depth of 800 mm.

Grenadier Quartermaster when it arrives

From 1 August 2023 the new Grenadier Quartermaster can be ordered and available, in addition to the standard equipment, also in the Trialmasters and Fieldmasters. The range of accessories foresees that in the load compartment it is possible to mount a sturdy frame and a waterproof canvas cover or one lockable roller tonneau cover.

Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster and Grenadier Station Wagon

The roof rack is also offered, which further increases the load capacity and offers a wide range of supports which allow you to transport, for example, canisters, sand plates and shovels.

Photo Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster

Video Ineos Grenadier

Ineos Grenadier as it is built inside, out and full mechanics

