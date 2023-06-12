As part of the two partnerships established with the Rhino Orphanage charities, in defense of rhinos, and the HALO Trust, engaged in mine clearance, Ineos Automotive has announced that it will carry out a donation for each customer who will choose one of the two optional finishes for the Grenadier frame.

Furoistrada for a good purpose

In fact, we remind you that the new and resistant frame with side members, which characterizes the 4X4 signed Ineos and which represents the backbone in terms of excellent off-road performance, is available in powder coating in both Rhino Gray and HALO Red, in addition of course to the standard black finish. For each chassis customized with one of these two optional colors inspired by the two associations, the company will donate 150 euros to the corresponding organization to which the finish is dedicated: Rhino Gray for the Rhino Orphanage in South Africa, HALO Red for the HALO Trust.

The protagonists speak

“The Grenadier is a 4X4 built with precise functional objectives and our commitment is deliberately developed on several levels – said George Ratcliffe, Commercial Director of Ineos Automotive- Our partnerships with these charities represent the clear and direct interconnection between our customers and our product approach, and aim to support the vital work these organizations do in extreme environments.”

“We are very proud to partner with Ineos Automotive, as we share the same commitment to the conservation of African wildlife – added Arrie van Deventer, Founder and CEO of Rhino Orphanage – The specific characteristics of the Grenadier on and off road will allow us to transport injured and sick rhinoceros babies more easily and in complete safety, while the frame in the contrasting Rhino Gray shade will help us to make what we do even more known and to consolidate our multiple activities”.

“Our fleet of 4X4s are essential for operations we carry out in some of the most hostile and challenging environments around the world – concluded James Cowan, CEO of The HALO Trust – It is very important for us to be part of the development of the Grenadier from 2020 and to put the vehicle to the test in the territories in which we operate. We are grateful to Ineos Automotive for introducing the HALO Red contrasting ladder-frame chassis to support our work and help us protect lives by providing means to people who have had to face wars. It will be a great pride for us to see the Grenadiers with HALO Red chassis travel the roads and dirt roads of the world”.