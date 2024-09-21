Ineos Production Setback Grenadier. And not even that lightly: the English manufacturer has in fact interrupted the assembly operations of its pick-up for an indefinite period due to the financial difficulties rather criticisms accused by one of its suppliers. The situation is not the best, also because it seems that the production stoppage will last several months.

Ineos halts Grenadier production

Ineos Automotive CEO Lynn Calder provided more specific information on the situation to Automotive News Europe: “It is unlikely that Ineos Grenadier production will resume any time soon, the feeling is that it will happen towards the end of the year or the beginning of next year“. The reason? The company has run out of a trim piece without which the pickup cannot be sold, and it is now looking for an alternative supplier.

Indefinite stop

An interruption in production that was not needed by Ineos, already struggling with a not particularly floral situation in terms of market: according to data from analyst Jato Dynamics, in fact, the British car manufacturer has sold 847 Grenadier examples throughout Europeincluding the UK, between January and the end of August this year, recording a 35% drop compared to the same period last year.