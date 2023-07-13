The 4×4 off-road vehicle hard and pure Ineos Grenadier is also powered by hydrogen and debuts at Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​2023. The 4×4 concept, presented in England, emits uniquely water vapor and embodies Ineos’ belief that hydrogen represents a key fuel for the future. The off-roader is equipped with hydrogen fuel cell technology supplied by BMWwhich derives fromiX5 Hydrogen.

Ineos Grenadier off-road 4×4 hydrogen

The hydrogen demonstration Grenadier is similar to the Standard grenadierexcept for one bump in the bonnet to house the taller fuel cell of the traditional engine. However, this bump will not be present in the production model.

Ineos Grenadier Hydrogen Fuel Cell off road

The project to develop the hydrogen-powered Grenadier started in June 2022 in collaboration with the engineering consultancy AVL. The main goal was to create a vehicle 4×4 with zero emissions without compromising the off-road driving experience.

Ineos Grenadier fuel cell with BMW hydrogen engine

The demonstration Grenadier uses the latest zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell powertrain BMW Group, which is considered to be the most advanced and powerful in the automotive industry.

Ineos Grenadier Hydrogen Fuel Cell off road

The Grenadier’s versatile platform allowed Ineos Automotive engineers to integrate the system by modifying the frame and the rear axle to house the electric drive units.

These units transmit torque to the rear wheels via the torque vectoring. In addition, the hydrogen Grenadier offers a tighter turning circle and optimized driving dynamics on the road, thanks to the potential of torque vectoring.

Grenadier with hydrogen Fuel Cell technology by BMW

The hydrogen-powered Grenadier was also subjected to rigorous testing to ensure excellent on-road, off-road and towing performance. It successfully mastered off-road challenges in the Austrian Alps and other terrain around Graz.

Ineos Grenadier as it is built inside, out and full mechanics

