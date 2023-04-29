Extreme in everything, even with regard to delivery. The first specimens of Ineos Grenadier are in the hands of customers, with the three lucky winners of the “The difficult road home” competition organized by the British car brand who faced an extraordinary experience to get behind the wheel of their specimens. The selection winners headed to a remote valley in Morocco’s Anti Atlas Mountains where they tackled one of the most dangerous roads in the world, the Tizi n’ Test Pass.

Unforeseen conditions

Here the owners of the Ineos off-road vehicle have come to terms with unpredictable weather conditions, finding themselves in the middle of violent storms which made shipping even more difficult. All customers who followed the Grenadier from the initial stages of development and who were among the first to order one were able to take part in the “The Hard Way Home” competition.

The event and the competition

Each entrant received an invitation to a select event at an off-road track in the UK. The candidates’ videos were published on the INEOS Automotive social channels. Enthusiasts and followers then voted for the finalists who in their opinion deserved most of all to embark on “The difficult road home” and collect their new Grenadier in Morocco.

Making the arrival of Ineos Grenadier unique

“We wanted to celebrate the delivery of the first Grenadiers by offering three lucky buyers a once-in-a-lifetime shipment,” explains Lynn Calder, CEO of Ineos Automotive. “We have developed an innovative campaign aimed at engaging our customers and followers, raising the bar compared to a banal delivery. From the outset we planned a challenging journey to allow the Grenadier’s skills to shine, but the team faced far more than we expected.”