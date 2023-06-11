A story halfway between myth and legend and which is really true. In 2017, the President of Ineos, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a motor and adventure enthusiast, saw an opportunity: the market does not offer any essential and robust 4X4 off-road vehicle, designed to guarantee contemporary standards of conformity and reliability. The idea of ​​producing a vehicle from scratch seizes Sir Jim and some friends in their favorite pub, The Grenadier, in London’s Belgravia district, from which the name of the vehicle will be inspired.

2. BMW heart for Ineos Grenadier

Under the skin, the Ineos Grenadier is equipped with a 3.0-liter BMW in-line six-cylinder engine offered in diesel or petrol versions, with a power output of 249 and 286 HP respectively and 550 and 450 Nm of maximum torque combined with the 8-speed ZF gearbox developed in collaboration with Magna Steyr.

3. Three differentials

Ineos Grenadier is also unique for a number of technical characteristics, including, for example, the presence of three differentials. Eaton took care of the optional front and rear differentials while Tremec worked on the central one integrated in the gearbox, electronically operated but mechanically controlled.

4. Few frills

The cabin is a mix of pragmatism and essentiality, albeit with a high-tech touch. At the center of the dashboard stands out the 12.3” display used to control the infotainment and which also displays the gear and car set-up indications given that the dashboard is reduced to a very thin strip with only room for a few warning light. The controls for the climate control and other functions are located under the touch screen and a button panel dedicated to off-roading has instead been positioned on the ceiling of the car. Each command is designed so that you never have to take your eyes off the road too much and make the lives of those behind the wheel completely easier.

5. Two versions and even a touch of Italy

Two versions are available, the two-seater or five-seater Utility Wagon and the five-seater Station Wagon. The latter is offered in Fieldmaster or Trialmaster trim, the former being more suited to everyday life while the latter purely prefers adventure. Among the technical specifications, there is also room for Made in Italy since Brembo was chosen for the braking system, the axles are the work of Carraro.