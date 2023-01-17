(Reuters) – Ineos, owned by businessman Jim Ratcliffe, has formally entered the bidding process to buy English football club Manchester United, a spokesman for the chemical company told Reuters on Tuesday.

The American Glazer family, which owns United, said in November it had begun looking at options for the future of the 20-time Premier League club, including further investment or a possible sale.

In August, British billionaire Ratcliffe, a longtime supporter of the club, expressed interest in buying United, Reuters reported.

“I can confirm that we have formally put ourselves through the process,” an Ineos spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ineos’ interest in United comes after the group also bought French side Nice in 2019.

United fans have been clamoring for a change of ownership and the Glazer family, who also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers football team, have come under intense criticism as the team last won a title in 2017.

The club are currently fourth in the league standings on 38 points after 18 games, one point behind local rivals Manchester City but nine behind leaders Arsenal.

