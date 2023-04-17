Ineos Automotive announces the arrival of an electric 4×4 model that it will produce in collaboration with Magna. The range of the British brand will thus welcome a first full electric off-road vehicle starting from 2026, a car that will be smaller than the Grenadier while promising the same off-road capabilities as well as significant comfort and road performance.

The collaboration with Magna

Ineos has previously collaborated with Magna on series engineering and development for the Grenadier station wagon and pickup models. It is well positioned to tackle the third model line of Ineos Automotive and has signed an agreement to start production of the new 4X4 at the Magna plant in Graz, Austria in 2026.

The tests in Austria

Part of the development process for this new 4X4 will include a rigorous vehicle testing program on Austrian Monte Schöckl, which is located near Magna’s full vehicle assembly plant.

The satisfaction of Ineos

“Having worked together on the engineering of the Grenadier, we have seen firsthand the value of applying Magna’s agility, knowledge and experience to a comprehensive vehicle development programme. – commented Lynn Calder, CEO of Ineos Automotive – The deepening of our collaboration is a natural next step as we use the Grenadier as a springboard for our continued growth as a global automotive brand with this third model line.”