06/30/2023 – 22:07

After being ineligible for eight years by decision of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro (PL), is still inexperienced in politics.

“She (Michelle) does not have the experience to face the day to day of a very violent policy with a very active system in Brazil”, said Bolsonaro on the night of this Friday, the 30th, upon arriving in Brasília.

In the 2022 elections, Michelle acted as the ex-president’s electoral supporter, especially at evangelical rallies. Her performance caught the attention of PL party leaders, who think of her as a possible presidential candidate in 2026.

The former president landed in the federal capital, after fulfilling an agenda in Belo Horizonte. In Minas Gerais, Bolsonaro said the TSE decision that made him ineligible by 5 votes to 2 was a “stab in the back”.

In Brasilia, Bolsonaro made attacks on the PT, on the left, defended the printed vote and followed the same script of speeches in recent days. “The Three Powers love Lula,” said Bolsonaro.

The former president was received by four supporters at the airport and took pictures with them. “There goes the unbrochable”, said one of them, who was making a video on his phone. Bolsonaro’s car misfired a few times before leaving.

Now, the former president hopes to “do nothing over the weekend”. He avoided speculating the names of successors and said he still hopes that “Johnny Bravo” – him, in this case – will be a candidate in 2026.

Judgment at the TSE

The Superior Electoral Court formed a score of 5 votes to 2 to frame the former chief executive for abuse of political power and misuse of the media due to the meeting in which he attacked electronic voting machines in front of diplomats last year, in pre-election period.























