Yet another worrying democratic backlash has occurred in our Latin American neighborhood in recent days. Last Friday (30), the Comptroller General of Venezuela disqualified the main names of the opposition from holding public office. In the midst of the process of international negotiations that had gained strength in the last year, this decision puts an end to the possibility of a broad and democratic election in the neighboring country in 2024.

The most prominent person affected by this decision was María Corina Machado, who was ineligible for 15 years. She was a deputy in the National Assembly of Venezuela between 2011 and 2014 and was leading in the polls for the opposition primaries among more than a dozen candidates. She was the favorite to be the candidate against Maduro next year and her declaration of disqualification dates back to 2015.

At the time, she was convicted of administrative irregularities in her declaration of assets. The sentence was originally valid for one year, but was resumed and extended after the request of a deputy from Maduro’s ruling base. The argument for extending her sentence is based on the facts that she supported US sanctions against Venezuela and supported Juan Guaidó in his claim to the Venezuelan presidency after the 2018 elections.

Dialogue?

This argument is key to understanding how the dialogue process in Venezuela is in bad shape. A government willing to mediate and dialogue would not be concerned with rescuing a conviction from almost ten years ago for interfering in the current opposition election race. The debate and dialogue between the government and the opposition to define the parameters of the opposition primaries would make much more sense.

And before saying that this was a decision by an independent body, it is repeated that it came from the request for revision made by a deputy from the governing base, alleging new infractions by the former deputy. In addition, the decision was made public only after a consultation by an opposing deputy, José Brito, who requested clarification on the administrative situation of candidates from the opposition primaries.

That is, again, if the focus on international dialogue were genuine, this type of decision would, at the very least, be better publicized. Even if someone considers that Corina Machado is not “a flower that can be smelled”, the process of her disqualification is a setback to the dialogue mediated by countries such as Colombia, Norway and Mexico. The former deputy is a businesswoman and engineer, heiress to a Venezuelan business empire.

Her family’s Sivensa group was partially nationalized under Hugo Chávez, and she has been an opponent of Chávez and Maduro since their inception in 1999. She even supported the attempted coup d’état against Chávez in 2002. the end of her term in 2014 came via impeachment, due to the fact that she illegally accepted an embassy offer by the Panamanian government, so that she would have immunity in her international complaints against Maduro.

It is hardly a figure that Maduro or his allies want to have a chance of being a candidate. And, again, even if his disqualification is legal and legitimate, the way in which the matter was handled shows that there is no interest in good faith negotiations by the Maduro government. It is unreasonable to exclude the leader of the opposing polls during a mediation process.

Legitimacy and military

In addition to Corina Machado, other well-known figures of the Venezuelan opposition were affected by the new “wave” of disqualifications: Henrique Capriles, twice presidential candidate, and Juan Guaidó, who was elected president of the National Assembly after the 2017 constitutional crisis and, after At the end of that Maduro mandate, he claimed the position of president of the country, being recognized as such by about 50 countries.

This news compromises the legitimacy and viability of the electoral process scheduled for 2024. Corina Machado will possibly be a candidate within the opposing primaries, which will be held without the support of state bodies. If her leadership is confirmed, more gasoline will be thrown on the fire, with a new stage of this arm wrestling. What Corina Machado cannot do is register as a candidate.

Even the viability of the elections is compromised, with the mass resignation of members allied with Maduro from the National Electoral Council. Body even created to organize the 2021 regional elections, as part of international negotiations, in this case with support from the European Union. The same EU that, now, criticized the disqualification decision, as well as the US and Uruguayan governments.

The Uruguayan president, Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou, even criticized the decision and the Venezuelan government as a whole during the Mercosur summit, in a meeting attended by the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Lula said that he did not know “the details of the problems with the candidates in Venezuela”, but that he intended to know. A different tone from the recent explicit support for Maduro.

In addition to being unjustified, the tone of unrestricted support compromises the Brazilian position as guarantor of a solution to the lack of dialogue in Venezuela and brings a deep internal cost. In other words, there is no benefit to the Brazilian government in these statements. Finally, there is another element to this whole plot. Coincidence or not, just days before the announcement of the disqualification of Corina Machado, the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced the resumption of the investigation into Venezuela.

In April, the ICC released a report gathering nearly 2,000 complaints of crimes allegedly committed by the Venezuelan government. Last year, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, then headed by the Chilean Michelle Bachelet, published a report with 122 cases analyzed since 2014. The Venezuelan government has already announced that it will appeal and that such investigations are an interference in internal affairs.

Last week, Maduro also headed the promotion ceremony for generals and admirals of the Venezuelan armed forces. This is important to mention because, today, this is the sector of the Venezuelan State that most benefits from Maduro. And, above all, its greatest pillar of power, whose cornerstone is Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López. Opposition candidates come and go, he remains the key to power in Venezuela.