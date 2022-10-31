The National Institute of Geography and Statistics (Inegi) pointed out that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from Mexico increased 1 percent during the third quarter of 2022, compared to the previous quarter, according to the agency.

In the figures of the annual rate, the advance of the mexican economy it was positioned at 4.3 percent, which would be above market estimates according to experts.

“In the third quarter of 2022 and with seasonally adjusted figures, the results of the Timely Estimate of the Quarterly Gross Domestic Product3 (EOPIBT) show a quarterly increase of 1% in real terms”, ineg.

In quarterly rate, the Timely Gross Domestic Product of Activities primary, advanced 1.8 percent, that of secondary 0.9 percent, while that of tertiary 1.2 percent, this during the third quarter of 2022.

“In the July-September 2022 quarter, at an annual rate and with seasonally adjusted series, the timely estimate of GDP rose 4.3% in real terms. By economic activity, the increases were: 4.3% in tertiary activities, 4% in secondary activities and 3.5% in primary activities”, the Institute pointed out.

According to the forecasts of 10 analysts, based on a survey by the Reuters agency, a quarterly expansion of 0.6 percent for the Gross Domestic Product, in comparison to real 1% that the Inegi shared.

In the first nine months of 2022 and with seasonally adjusted series, the Timely GDP grew 2.7% at an annual rate. It should be noted that according to the agency the final figures for the third quarter GDP -with the traditional calculation- will be published on November 25.