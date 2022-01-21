Mexico City.- The National Institute of Statistic and Geography (INEGI), announced this Thursday the update to the indicators of the Economically active population, which was recorded in the month of December 2021, a 59 million people, which implied a Participation Rate of 59.5 percent.

According to the results presented, said population is greater by 4.3 million compared to that registered in December 2020, while in counterpart the Non-Economically Active Population was 40.1 million people, a figure 2 million people lower than that of December 2020.

In this sense of the PEA, 56.9 million people (96.5%) were employed last December, 4.3 million more people in their annual comparison. Meanwhile, the underemployed people who declared the need and availability to work more hours were 5.7 million.

Regarding the unemployed population, it was 2.1 million people and implied a rate of 3.5% of the EAP. Regarding December 2020.

At a monthly rate and with seasonally adjusted figures, in December 2021 the Unemployment Rate showed an increase of 0.1 percentage points, standing at 4%, and the Underemployment Rate rose 0.6 percentage points, standing at 11.1% in the same period.