According to the information published by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), it indicates that the Economic Activity of Mexico registered a 4.2% increase during the month of November, compared to the same month, but from 2021.

According to him Timely Indicator of Economic Activity (IOAE)it is estimated in advance that the performance of the economy before the publication of the IGAE general index, which is a reference to monthly GDP.

“In November 2022 and at an annual rate, the Timely Indicator of Economic Activity (IOAE) anticipates a 4.2% increase in the Global Indicator of Economic Activity (IGAE)”, pointed out the Inegi.

During the reference month and for the large sectors of IGAE activity, is estimated a 3 percent annual increase for the secondary activities while a 4.8 percent for the tertiaries.

“By November 2022, the IOAE estimates a variation of 4.2% at the IGAE annual rate. The estimates made present their respective 95% confidence intervals for the months of October and November 2022” added the Institute.

However, the IOAE points out that the IGAE fell 0.1% compared to October of the same year. Considering the major majors IGAE activity sectorsone is calculated monthly reduction of 0.1 percent for secondary and tertiary activities.

By November 2022, the IOAE value is 113.2 for the IGAE, of 101.3 in secondary activities and 118.9 in the tertiary.

Industrial activity rebounds 0.36 percent in October

According to the information presented by the National Institute of Statistic and Geographypointed out that the Industrial activity started the last quarter of the year on the right foot and broke a two-month losing streak, which was fueled by the mining and construction.

During the month of October, the Monthly Indicator of Industrial Activity (IMAI), which rebounded 0.36 percent compared to the previous month in which it contracted 0.14 percent, seasonally adjusted figures from the Inegi show, in comparison to the same month last year, the IMAI had an expansion of 3.27 percent.