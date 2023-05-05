According to the information presented by the Consumer Confidence Indicator (ICC)recorded two consecutive months of decline in April, regressing 0.3 points compared to the previous month, which indicates greater caution for the family and country economy, according to data compiled by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

The drop in consumer confidence stands out because it had not declined in two straight months since May-August of last year, when added a four-month period with setbacks, according to the seasonally adjusted figures of the agency.

Faced with this fall, the ICC was located in 44.1 units in April, its lowest level since December last year the Institute reported. As for the inside of the gauge, four of the five subcomponents registered monthly falls.

The perception of the economic situation in the country, compared to that of 12 months ago, it gave up 0.5 units in April, its first contraction since August of last year and reached 40.8 pointsthe lowest level since January.

Likewise, the current possibilities to buy durable goods such as furniture, televisions, washing machines or household appliances they had a retracement of 0.5 units, being its second consecutive drop, something that had not been recorded since July-August 2022. With this drop, the indicator was positioned at 26.4 pointsthe lowest level since last December.

Regarding the current economic situation of the household members in comparison with that of a year ago, there was a decrease of 0.2 units in Aprilafter having remained stagnant in March, and was located in 48.8 pointsmatching its level in January.

In the same magnitude fell the ‘expected economic situation of the country within a year’which meant its first negative data since last October, reaching 48.4 points, level that was also registered in January.

While, the complementary indicators that question about How do you think prices will behave in the country over the next 12 months?the indicator fell 0.6 unitswhich suggest a perception of greater pressure on prices.

He Inegi adds that an increase in the indicator on the perception regarding the behavior of prices in the coming months means that households consider that prices will decrease or increase less in the coming months. next 12 monthsbut this did not happen in April, as he scored a drop of 0.6 units.