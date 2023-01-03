According to the information presented by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), he pointed out that the Private Sector Confidence remained with little optimism at the end of 2022, due to the fact that the Business Confidence Index (ICE) registered a reduction of 10.7 points during the last month of the year.

According to Monthly Business Opinion Survey (EMOE)which was carried out by the Inegi, the ICE closed during the month of December at 45.0 points; while in the same month of 2021, 55.7 points were located.

With the above, business confidence accumulated six months below the 50 point thresholdaccording to the Inegi, a result below this score represents a negative result for the indicator.

“In December 2022 and with seasonally adjusted figures, the ICE of the manufacturing sector fell 0.2 points compared to November; that of Non-financial private services, 2.3 points; that of Commerce, 0.8 points and that of Construction, 0.5 points,” said the Inegi.

On the other hand, the manufacture registered its third month with a fall below the 50 points and closing the year at 49.5 points; while, the construction accumulated seven months out of the 50 points and closed 46.7 points.

While the same situation was observed in the commercial section with different months out of 50 point thresholdpositioning itself at 46.5 points, as well as financial services that spun six months outside said threshold and closed at 42.1 points.

“In the last month of 2022, in their annual comparison, the ICE registered the following behavior: the ICE of Non-financial Private Services decreased 15 points; that of Commerce, 10.7 points; that of Construction, 5.6 points and that of Manufacturing Industries, 3.3 points”, added the Institute.

The Inegi pointed out that the results of the survey allow us to know the opinion of the business managers of the sectors; YoIndustries such as manufacturing, construction, trade, and private non-financial servicesas well as the economic situation of the country.