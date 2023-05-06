A federal dependency of the Mexican government, as well as an organization of great national relevance have launched vacancies with Salaries from 14,000 pesos per month to 90,000 pesos a month.

It is the Ministry of the Interior (Segob) and the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), organizations that published job offers that, among other things, stand out for requesting, in some cases, only the completed high school.

Under this context, if you are looking for work then we will tell you the vacancies in the Ministry of the Interior and the vacancies also offered by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography.

First of all, let’s start with the jobs available in the Ministry of the Interior, whose vacancies are characterized by only ask for finished high schoolas well as having between 3 and 1 year of experience in positions or similar.

Likewise, the vacancies that we will present to you below have a salary that goes from 14 thousand 216 pesos per month, to 23 thousand 274 pesos per month. Likewise, it must be taken into account that all the positions are in Mexico City (CDMX).

Bearing the above in mind, the following are the vacancies offered by Segob:

Head of monitoring department

Specialty in administrative coordination

transportation coordinator

file analyst

administrative link

To find out more about the salaries, requirements and other specifications of each of the previously mentioned jobs in the Segob, as well as to apply for any of them, go to the official website of the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF)in the “Government Vacancies” section, where all the previously mentioned vacancies will appear.

Vacancies at INEGI

For its part, as we mentioned at the beginning, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) also has job openings with salaries ranging from 15,000 pesos to 90,000 pesos per month.

The call was published on the official website of the Professional Career Servicewhere the positions in the agency are divided into two groups: on the one hand, liaison/command, and on the other hand, for trusted operational personnel.

Among the job vacancies with salaries from 15,000 to 90,000 pesos at INEGI are:

Interviewer

duty officer

Superior officer

senior analyst

Secretary

Coordinator

operational

Statistical and geographic information analyst

The requirements for previous vacancies at INEGI are:

Reside in Mexico

Be a Mexican citizen

Not having a criminal record

Have no religious charge

Have no impediments to perform public service

Have all the requirements that each position specifies

Have the skills to perform the tasks required by each vacancy

It is worth mentioning that the vacancies in the INEGI are for 17 federal entities of the Mexican Republic, which must be consulted in the call.

For more information and to be able to apply for any of the vacancies at the INEG, which will be available until October 11, 2023, you must enter the INEGI’s official website and search for “Services”, then click on “Professional career service” and “Places in competition”.