China was not the only country that restricted the movement of people and trade opening due to Covid-19 for a period well above the world average. With one of the most draconian regulations, the policy of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, in New Zealand, resulted, as well as that of Xi Jinping, in a delay in the development of the disease, which did not, however, happen.

This week, Ardern announced his resignation, for “not having more energy” for the post. Health policy during the pandemic is one of the main legacies of the country’s leader, who has been in power since 2017, who has been in Parliament since 2008 and also leads the Labor Party.

Applauded in the first years of the pandemic for the low death tolls and having zero transmission of the virus in the country, New Zealand was heavily impacted by the reopening.

With the relaxation of measures in July 2022, New Zealand recorded the highest number of deaths in the world from Covid-19. At the end of July last year, 836 people were hospitalized for the disease in the country – an increase of more than 50% compared to the previous month. Some hospitals operated at full capacity.

The country came to lead, at the time, the ranking of deaths from Covid in the world: there were 4.37 deaths per million inhabitants, a number four times higher than that recorded in Brazil and triple that of the USA in the same period.

the restrictions

While the world had been carefully reopening for over a year, in February last year, Ardern unveiled a plan to restore New Zealand’s relationship with the rest of the planet and declared that the borders would not open until eight months later.

During much of the pandemic, all people arriving from abroad had to undergo a two-week quarantine in government-run hotels protected by the military.

Isolation centers and hotels for mandatory quarantine were overcrowded. Thousands of people were unable to get a seat and the reservation system was based on a lottery.

Even so, the rigid strategy against Covid was widely supported by the population, especially since New Zealand was one of the countries least affected by the health crisis in the first months of the pandemic.

However, a group called the Grounded Kiwis went on to declare that New Zealanders residing abroad were deprived of their rights when these rules came into effect. Among the examples presented by the group to the country’s justice was the case of a woman arrested abroad and prevented from returning home to bury her only child. Another was unable to be present while her son was undergoing cancer treatment.

These and other cases in which the individual circumstances were not considered led Supreme Court Justice Jillian Mallon to declare that the government had acted “illegally, unreasonably and in violation of the Bill of Rights, which states that every citizen of New Zealand has the right to enter New Zealand”.

Lockdown has little effect on deaths

A report by Eli Vieira in Gazeta do Povo analyzes studies on the efficiency of lockdown policies. Economist Christian Bjørnskov of Aarhus University in Denmark used standard econometric methods employed in political science. Bjørnskov concludes that, although the measures seem positive in the period considered by other studies, in the period of three to four weeks after implementation — which better reflects the time of action of the virus — its effect becomes very small or insignificant on deaths.

“Lockdowns in most western countries have thrown the world into the most severe recession since the Second World War”, comments the scientist. “They also caused an erosion of fundamental rights and the separation of powers in much of the world as democratic and autocratic regimes misused their emergency powers and ignored constitutional limits on public policy. (…) The findings of this paper suggest that more severe lockdown policies were not associated with lower mortality. In other words, the lockdowns did not work as intended,” he concludes.