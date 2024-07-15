Chihuahua, Chih.- Insecurity and extortion on the roads have raised the price of avocados, which currently cost around 100 pesos per kilogram in self-service stores in the city.

The president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), Federico Baeza Mares, said that 10% of the cost of avocado and lemon is due to “taxes” paid by producers to organized crime in the south of the country, which impacts the prices of the products.

He indicated that the northern states must be careful of these practices, because, he said, they are aware that organized crime is already charging day laborers who leave their communities to go work in other regions, “care must be taken in our state and mountain communities, and a stop must be put to this type of practice,” he said.

In a statement, the National Alliance of Small Merchants (Anpec) said that insecurity and extortion on the roads have caused prices of agricultural products to skyrocket, and in the case of avocados, prices have risen by more than 40% in the last two months due to criminal harassment and the temporary suspension of exports to the United States caused by gangs.

According to Anpec, this shows that the scourge of insecurity is a factor that causes higher inflation and ends up impacting the family economy.

“The case of avocados is an example of what happens to a greater or lesser extent with the rest of the agricultural products that are exposed to the highway blackmail of gangs that charge an illegal toll to guarantee the safe transit of goods on the roads. Sadly, all the main Mexican highways suffer from this criminal harassment that begins there and ends at the tables of the homes that, faced with the disproportionate increase in prices, end up restricting or cancelling the consumption of these products,” reads the statement.

Anpec stated that it is crucial that the next federal administration guarantees security in transportation logistics and puts an end to these practices that affect the economy.