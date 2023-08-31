Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/30/2023 – 23:24

The State Institute of the Environment (Inea) fined BRL 10.7 million this Wednesday (30) the company Burn Indústria e Comércio, from Queimados, for releasing a surfactant substance, like detergent, into the Guandu River. The eviction caused the formation of foam in the river and the closure of the Guandu Treatment Station (ETA), which left 11 million residents of 18 cities without water supply in recent days. The forecast is that the supply will return to normalization on the morning of this Thursday (31).

This Tuesday (29), the deputy governor of Rio de Janeiro and Secretary of the Environment, Thiago Pampolha, said that the company Burn Indústria e Comércio would be punished in an exemplary manner.

Related news:

“We are going to use all the aggravating factors that make sense so that we can punish in an exemplary way, to the extent and proportion that the case requires, without committing injustices, but setting an example. The state of Rio cannot accept this type of environmental crime peacefully, we really need a lot of energy from the state here”, said the deputy governor.

The company also operates in the manufacture of textile products for domestic use. On the Burn Indústria e Comércio page, it is described as a small company, with 20 employees.

In a note, Burn clarifies that there is no relationship between the Queimados factory, in Baixada Fluminense, and the presence of chemical material in the Guandu River basin.” The unit operates with state-of-the-art technology and international standards, following the most rigorous control procedures, where the handling of the raw material is automated and in a closed-circuit environment, that is, without any drainage or connection with the rainwater network”.

According to the company, all licenses for the correct disposal of waste are up to date, under permanent monitoring and control by the competent environmental agencies.

The company points out that the factory is 11 kilometers away from the Guandu system. In addition, the unit adopts sustainable initiatives, such as a rainwater reuse system and lighting from renewable sources. The company said it had hired a laboratory to collect and analyze the water and is collaborating with the investigations.