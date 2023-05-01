The National Electoral Institute (INE) granted registration as a National Political Association to “Mexican Humanism”led by federal deputy Emmanuel Reyes.

The foregoing, despite the fact that Reyes is member of the Church of the Light of the Worldwhose leader Naasón Joaquín is in prison in the United States for sexually abuse minorsthe group has obtained registration along with seven other political organizations.

The INE has announced via Twitter that the eight groups met the requirements to obtain registration and, therefore, could become political parties. The other organizations that obtained the registration are the National Patriotic Alliance, Liberal Democrat, May 5th Reform Movement, With Social Cause, Follow Democracy, Rainbow Movement for Mexico and Front for the Fourth Transformation.

Reyes has been honored to lead “Humanismo Mexicano”, an organization that, according to him, has more than 25,000 militants committed to democracy and the well-being of the Mexican people.

Through his social networks, the federal deputy expressed his gratitude for having obtained the registration and his commitment to citizenship.

“Today the General Council of INE Mexico approved the registration of our National Political Group ‘Humanismo Mexicano’, made up of more than 25,000 free citizens and citizens committed to democracy and the well-being of the Mexican people, it was the one that received the most support, For this reason and more, it is an honor to be its president,” he said.