Chihuahua, Chih.– The National Electoral Institute (INE) released the draft list of Senate and House seats for proportional representation, in their different constituencies, with criteria subject to discussion and challenge.

The document highlights the appearance of five Chihuahuans, Javier Corral on the list of senators for Morena, and on the list of deputies Rocío González (PAN), Alfredo Lozoya (MC), Armando Cabada (Morena) and Graciela Ortiz (PRI).

Regarding the Senate, the PAN won 6 plurality positions, the PRI 4, the Labor Party 2, the Green Party 3, Movimiento Ciudadano 3 and Morena 14, and of the total 16 were destined for men and the same number for women.

The Institute also released the list of 200 proportional representation seats, 40 for each of the 5 constituencies into which the national territory is divided. The political actors from Chihuahua belong to the first one.

It should be noted that this is a preliminary project, subject to discussion, approval and publication, in addition to the challenges that could come from directly affected individuals and political parties that argue dissatisfaction with representation or disagreement with criteria.