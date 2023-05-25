The Complaints and Complaints Commission of the National Electoral Institute (INE) issued its decision on precautionary measures related to acts that could constitute violations of electoral regulations.

These acts include possible anticipated campaign acts, violation of the principle of neutrality, fairness in the contest, misuse of public resources, personalized promotion, misuse of advertising, and the dissemination of allegedly slanderous propaganda.

One of the complaints filed was against Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) by the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), who alleged that the advertisements broadcast on radio and television They accused their party of a pact that harmed the current local elections.

After a majority vote, it was concluded that the promotionals called “SCW POSITIONS” in their television and radio versions, apparently, constitute an act of slander.

The expressions that affirmed the existence of an agreement for the elections in the State of Mexico and Coahuila were considered false information and were not protected by the right to freedom of expression. As a result, the Commission ordered its withdrawal.

They dismiss Morena’s complaint

On the other hand, the Morena party filed a complaint against the PAN, PRI, PRD and Nueva Alianza Estado de México, as well as against the members of the “Va por el Estado de México” coalition, due to the broadcast of a radio spot in which it was allegedly mentioned that the complaining party was guilty of corruption, robbery and violence in the Mexican state.

In this case, it was concluded that the denounced advertisements, apparently, do not constitute an act of slander, since they did not contain elements or expressions that unequivocally attribute a false fact or crime to a specific person, with an impact on the aforementioned electoral processes. .

Therefore, the inadmissibility of removing the spots was determined.