The Complaints and Complaints Commission of the National Electoral Institute (INE) resolved the requests for precautionary measures and preventive protection presented by the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) and Jorge Álvarez Máynez against Andrés Manuel López Obrador, due to his statements on electoral issues that could affect the principle of neutrality and equity in the exercise of the public function.

In its opinion, the Commission has ordered the President of the Republic to withdraw of its social networks, as well as any other electronic platform and internet portal under its domain, the statements made during the morning conference on May 24, which refer to various social programs in the context of the electoral campaign in the State of Mexico. These statements could jeopardize the principles of fairness and impartiality in the current local electoral process.

In addition, it has been instructed to take the necessary steps to remove the denounced material from the audio, audiovisual and/or stenographic versions within a maximum period of six hours.

Likewise, the owner of the Center for the Production of Information and Special Programs (Cepropie) and another public servant who participates in any official information format have been linked to refrain from presenting, disseminating and making any promotion available to the satellite signal. where you are invited to vote directly or indirectly.

The Commission also issued precautionary measures under the aspect of preventive protection, considering that there is a real risk that the denounced conduct will be repeated. In this sense, it ordered the President of the Republic to refrain, in any modality or format, from holding demonstrations, issuing comments, opinions or statements on electoral issues, ensuring that his actions are in accordance with the constitutional principles of impartiality and neutrality.

Finally, in relation to a possible misuse of public resources and personalized promotion, the Commission reported that these issues correspond to the merits of the matter and will be resolved by the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judiciary (TEPJF).

It is important to highlight that these precautionary measures are intended to safeguard impartiality and equity in the electoral process, guaranteeing a democratic and transparent environment for the benefit of citizens.