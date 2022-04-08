Although the query was part progressive model of participatory democracy, the opposition alliance-social conservatives allied to the INE by Lorenzo Córdova Vianello and Ciro Murayama to promote the failure of the experience. Any end result will be a victory policy for President López Obrador.

Consultation as a mechanism of democracy participatory goes beyond that sentiment against the President of the Republic and positions itself as an instrument of exercise of politics superior to the ramshackle and ineffective system of traditional political representation inherited from the French revolution.

those who call not go vote for whatever reasons, they are actually receding the progress of democratic modernization of the country with new instruments of citizen consultation, but based on the criterion that the current system of representation in Congress does not work as long as the parties do not represent society but the oligarchies who have taken over the political leadership to distribute positions of power among their unconditional supporters.

The repudiation to the consultation as a mechanism of participatory democracy, stimulated by conservative sectors that have agglutinate opposition PRI-PAN-PRD-Coparmex-Claudio X. González-INE, is nothing other than the recognitionor to the elitist political system that founded the PRI, that endorsed the PRD and that maintained the PAN and will back the clock of democracy to 1988 salinista.

The main point to analyze later After the consultation has been carried out, it will have to focus on the dysfunctional role and antidemocratic of the National Electoral Institute, because by law it is the body exclusively in charge of organizing and promoting the call, but councilors Córdova and Murayama they blocked consultation because they personally did not agree with the mechanism and characterized also in a personal way as typical of populist regimes.

The two councilors of the Institute violated the law by deactivating the political potential of the consultation and therefore they could deserve a judgment politician for breach of duties. The INE of Córdova and Murayama not wanted to allocate budget funds for a referendum type presidential election and was denied to promote the call for consultation. In this sense, the two councilors conspired against the participatory democracy approved in mandatory laws and therefore became deserving to institutional prosecution.

Participatory democracy with the mechanism of citizen consultation should appeal to the political civility of citizens and turn it into an instrument of involvement in institutional decisions; that is, the opponents to the consultation would have the obligation civic and political to go to the polls to present their rejectionbecause the repudiation of this consultation automatically represents a rejection of the exercise of democracy that everyone invokes to deny their attendance at the polls.

The campaign of the conservative sectors against the referendum and their call not to attend the polls delay political modernization –with all its limitations– to the Salinist 1988 that wanted to cool down the vote for the dissident Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas as a form of divert the path of democratic modernization. The transition institutional derivative of the fraud of 1988 has in the query a He passed substantial to involve society for or against decisions that involve it.

The major strategic result of the consultation on Sunday, April 10 not will not be in the figures of support for the revocation/ratification of the mandate of President López Obrador, but in the recognition that the current Salinista-Zedillista-PAN-Peñista INE reached its limit historic and will have to be replaced by a new body that not allow the construction of an electoral cacicazgo dominated today by José Woldenberg y Córdova. Point central is located in the fact that the entire experience of participatory democracy was busted by Córdova and Murayama’s refusal for Mexicans to exercise participatory democracy when they come of age.

In the case of the query, the INE of Córdova and Murayama was a copy faithful of the Federal Electoral Commission of Manuel Bartlett Díaz in 1988

Policy for dummies: Policy is a copy of itself.

