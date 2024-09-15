Ciudad Juarez.- The citizen service modules of the National Electoral Institute (INE) will suspend their operations on Monday and Tuesday by official order.

According to the official INE work calendar, September 16 is granted as a non-working day, one of which is to commemorate Mexico’s Independence Day. Likewise, Tuesday, September 17 will be a day with no activity for any procedure, as it is recognized as INE Official’s Day. The five INE modules will resume activities until next Wednesday, September 18, at the usual established hours.