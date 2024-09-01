Flavio Cienfuegos, one of the most controversial officials of the INE, resigned as Head of Office of the president of the organization, Guadalupe Taddei.

Although he was rejected by the majority of councillors as executive secretary in May 2023, all key decisions of the electoral body, including appointments, passed through his hands.

Starting this Sunday, he will be leaving the INE to devote himself to consulting and academic matters. “(When I decided to work at the Institute) I had to leave various consulting and academic projects that I had in progress, basically on topics related to public policies, public administration and institutional development,” he said in an interview.

The advisors who rejected him labeled him as someone close to the 4T, having worked with Raquel Buenrostro, Secretary of Economy, and in the federal government at the ISSSTE and the IMSS.

Cienfuegos graduated from the School of Government and Public Transformation of the Monterrey Institute of Technology, where he completed a master’s degree and a doctorate. He worked at the National Registry of Population and Personal Identification and at the Federal Registry of Voters, where, it is said, he met Taddei, who in 2017 hired him as an advisor at the Sonora Electoral Institute, which she chaired. He said that he returned to the INE to help organize the election, but accepted that he did not have the eight votes necessary for him to be executive secretary. “(In that session) it can be seen that the assessments were at no time aimed at questioning (my) professional and personal capabilities, skills and experiences. “We agreed to continue with the accompaniment from the Office of the Head and established that we would dedicate ourselves to the fullest extent of our capabilities to try to bring the electoral process to a successful conclusion,” he said. Cienfuegos said that he is satisfied with what he did at the INE, because the organization demonstrated its capacity and experiences, and the election was a success. “I believe that the decisions of each and every one of the members of the General Council who voted (for my appointment) are based on their system of beliefs, vision and institutional interests, which deserves all my respect. “Would I have liked her assessment and decision to have been different? Of course I would have, that is why I accepted the councillor’s proposal and subsequent nomination, however, I respect her assessments and decisions. Personally, I think that the assessment and decision of capacities and skills for the occupation of positions of such responsibility is highly complex, and requires more elements for a more assertive decision-making,” she added. The president has tried to resume the discussion on the appointments of directors, because most of them are office managers due to the lack of agreement between the councillors. Some believe that this will happen in the next few weeks.