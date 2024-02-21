In an urgent call, the Local Executive Board of the National Electoral Institute (INE) in Puerto Vallarta urges citizens to collect their voting credentials before March 14deadline to ensure their participation in the elections on June 2.

Cristina González Valenzuela, member of the Federal Voter Registry, emphasized the importance of those who have requested procedures, such as registration, updating, renewal or replacement of credentials, to collect them as soon as possible in the corresponding modules.

The official indicated that until February 17, there are registered more than 2,500 credentials pending delivery in the INE modules in the electoral district of Puerto Vallarta, belonging to the state of Jalisco.

For this reason, the member González Valenzuela calls for promptness, highlighting that Those who do not collect their credentials on time will not be able to vote in the following elections.

Credentials will be destroyed

González Valenzuela also warned that the credentials processed in 2022 and not collected until the last day of this month of February will be destroyedso it is crucial that citizens are aware of this deadline to avoid the loss of their documents and guarantee their participation in the electoral process.

It should be remembered that all credentials that are not collected within this period of March 14 will be kept in the citizen service modules to be delivered until after June 2.

Service in the fixed-type modules will continue from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Sundays, March 3 and 10 at the same time. It is also highlighted that the traveling modules offer service from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.