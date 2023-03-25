The National Electoral Institute (INE) reported this Friday, March 24, that will fine political parties with fines equivalent to 6.6 million pesos.

The foregoing, due to irregularities found during the review of the income and expense reports, corresponding to obtaining citizen support and pre-campaigns for the 2022-2023 period in Coahuila from Zaragoza and Mexico state.

By dividing them by entity, in Coahuila the parties will be fined by resolution of the INE with the following amounts, all in Mexican pesos:

Morena, 4 million 951 thousand 758.58

Citizen Movement, 7 thousand 697.60

National Action Party, 26 thousand 084.41

Labor Party, 239 thousand 491.58

Institutional Revolutionary Party, 199 thousand 775.72

Democratic Unity Party of Coahuila, 41 thousand 982.49

Total: 5 million 566 thousand 790.37

While for the State of Mexico, the fines were as follows:

Brunette, 623 thousand 777.25

New Alliance State of Mexico, 962.20

Labor Party, thousand 099.98

Institutional Revolutionary Party, 403 thousand 769.09

Green Ecologist Party of Mexico, 54 thousand 032.20

Grand total, one million 083 thousand 640.72

They clarified that within the project they contemplated a fine for Movimiento Ciudadano for 3.7 million pesos, but considering that considering that Juan Zepeda was not a candidate, consequently the party did not have the obligation to present pre-campaign reports, for which reason they were eliminated. the proposed sanctions.