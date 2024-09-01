Ciudad Juarez.- The citizen service modules of the National Electoral Institute (INE) on this border will extend their hours starting next Monday and until December 15 as part of the Annual Intense Campaign for the renewal of voter credentials.

The citizen service centers located at 8300 Torres Avenue, 6751 Oscar Flores Boulevard, and 2052 Adolfo Lopez Mateos Avenue will have extended hours from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.; while all modules in the city will also operate on Saturdays until 4:00 p.m., reported Ramon Salazar Burgos, member of the local board of the Federal Registry of Voters of the INE.

There are 206,505 voter ID cards in the state, of which 45 percent are located in this border area. Voters will have to go to the citizen service modules for a new ID card this year because they will lose their validity next December.

At the same time, 55,751 credentials lost validity in December, but in 2023 in the state and were not renewed. These documents were removed from the Electoral Registry on June 3, so their holders must also process a new document. Of these, 20,316 are located in Juárez.

The INE’s citizen service modules returned to normal operation on June 3, after the election day on Sunday, June 2, and are used for procedures such as change of address, updating or correcting personal data, reinstatement, replacement and renewal due to loss of validity.

To apply for any type of procedure, citizens must present the following documents: original birth certificate, proof of address less than three months old, and photo identification.

For more information, the following telephone number has been made available: 777-313-2254 of the State Center for Electoral Consultation and Citizen Orientation in Morelos, or toll-free at 800-433-2000, as well as the official accounts of the INE.