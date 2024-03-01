The National Electoral Institute (INE) gave the green light this Thursday to registration of candidacies for the Presidency of the Republic, nominated by the Fuerza and Corazón por México coalitions, in the person of Xóchitl Gálvez; Let's continue Making History, with Claudia Sheinbaum, and by the Citizen Movement party, represented by Jorge Álvarez Máynez.

With the unanimous approval of the General Council of the INEthe participation of various political forces in the 2023-2024 federal electoral process is consolidated, stated the president advisor of the INE, Guadalupe Taddei Zavala.

The electoral official highlighted the importance of this step for Mexican democracy, emphasizing that the path of elections It is essential to define the direction of the country collectively.

With the list of candidates defined, citizens will be able to exercise their right to vote in an informed manner on June 2.

Taddei Zavala called for respect and debate constructive between the different political forces. He highlighted that this process strengthens democracy by allowing society to know the political visions and concrete proposals to address national challenges.

The approval of the candidacies was received as a reflection of the institutional strength and commitment of both the electoral authorities and the political parties.

Emphasis was placed on the need to guarantee the effective political participation of women and to ensure conditions of security and equality in all public spheres.

Councilor Jaime Rivera Velázquez highlighted the importance of respect for democratic laws and norms, as well as the need to avoid intervention by rulers in the electoral process.

He called for the shared responsibility of all institutions and political actors to ensure free and fair elections.

Finally, a call was made to citizens to closely follow the development of the electoral contest and actively participate in the day of June 2.