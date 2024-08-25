Chihuahua.- The PAN representative to the General Council of the INE, Mariana Lachica, considered the decision of said authority to be a mockery when rejecting “without any shame”, with lies and evidently biased questions, the evidence that demonstrates Javier Corral’s ineligibility to be a senator for being a fugitive from the justice of Chihuahua and being subject to criminal proceedings. The lawyer sent to El Diario the documents received by the National Electoral Institute, where the evidence that demonstrates the existence of the arrest warrant, the collaboration with the Attorney General of Mexico City and Corral’s condition of fugitive from justice as the alleged person responsible for embezzlement are attached. Mariana Lachica, who will present the reconsideration appeal today against the resolution, maintained that the councilors who endorsed the project believe themselves to be the prosecutors of the world, when reviewing aspects such as the competence of a law enforcement authority or the legality of the arrest warrant. “When we listened to them and read the ruling, it seemed like we were facing the textual narrative of Morena, as if said party had written it,” said the PAN representative. “That consideration 37 of the agreement is a mockery,” she denounced, pointing out that they expect a resolution from the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (TRIFE) in accordance with the law, in congruence with other resolved matters, such as that of Francisco Javier Cabeza de Vaca, where they denied the registration for being in the same situation. In addition, said the lawyer, “we hope that now in the jurisdictional seat they request the reports and that through these requests the court proves that we are right and Javier Corral does not meet the eligibility requirements to be a senator.” Interviewed by telephone, since she is still in Mexico City participating in the preparation of the document that the PAN will present to the TRIFE, Mariana Lachica said that said appeal will combat one by one the reasoning with which the INE endorsed Corral’s eligibility. He stressed that with lies and evidently biased questions, overstepping its functions, the INE made this determination, whose counselors perhaps believe themselves to be “the prosecutors of the world,” since they resolved on the competence or incompetence of a law enforcement authority and even maintained that although there is an arrest warrant, the detention was illegal. In that sense, “according to them, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has no jurisdiction, since it is not part of the collaboration agreement with the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office (…) It seemed that we were listening to and reading Morena’s narrative.” He said that while the INE maintained that Corral is not a fugitive from justice, “we demonstrated it, but the most serious thing is when they maintain that said electoral authority does not consider it pertinent to make requests for information or investigative proceedings, because the PAN representative did not ask for it, when the express requests are there… All that was missing was for us to make the requests!” He said that the resolution is a mockery and that they hope that the court, if there is a little consistency with what they have decided in other matters, “will agree with us, there is confidence, the benefit of the doubt; we are right, we believe that they will even make the necessary requests for information to prove our position.”