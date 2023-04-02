In the sixth ordinary session of the Local Council of the National Electoral Institute (INE) in the Mexico statethe models of electronic ballot boxes that will be used in the 36 electoral sections previously approved by the District Councils in the process of voting were presented. renewal of the government in the entity on June 4.

The session was attended by the president counselor, the secretary of the Local Council, the member of the Electoral Organization, the member of Electoral Training and Civic Education, the member of the Federal Register of Voters and the 6 Electoral Counselors and Representatives of Political Parties .

For this electoral process will be used two models of electronic ballot boxes.

The first is a model designed by the Electoral Institute and Citizen Participation (IEPC), of which 64 electronic ballot boxes will be installed. The second model is the 7.0 designed by the engineering area of ​​the National Electoral Institute, of which 100 electronic ballot boxes of this type will be installed.

During the session, the advances in the organization of the Local Electoral Process in the State of Mexico were also presented.

The report on the training and accreditation of the 742 people interested in exercising their right to electoral observance was reported.

Likewise, the development of the examination visits carried out by the District Councils of the entity to the places proposed for the location of polling stations was announced.

The list containing the 6,561 basic polling stations, 13,151 special polling stations, 62 special polling stations and 728 extraordinary polling stations, approved by the District Councils, were approved.

The feasibility studies carried out by the District Boards of the entity to determine the collection mechanisms, as well as the number of electoral packages to be collected by them.

In the session, the procedure for registration of requests, substitutions and accreditation of the general representatives and before the polling booths of the partisan representations and independent candidacies was presented.

The draft agreement was endorsed INE Local Council in the State of Mexico, by which they approve the number of Counting and Counting Tables to be installed; the location of the Single Premises and the Postal and Electronic Scrutiny and Counting Table.

Finally, the reports on the progress of the visit, delivery of letters-notification and training to the citizens drawn in the first stage of electoral training, of the filling of vacancies of the Electoral Supervisors and Electoral Assistant Trainers and the relative to adjustments in Zones and Areas of Electoral Responsibility, due to extraordinary situations.

These advances demonstrate the INE’s commitment to organizing a transparent and democratic electoral process in the State of Mexico.