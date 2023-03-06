In 1975, on a visit to Mexico to promote the Spanish PlataJunta –Plataforma Democrática y Junta democratic— As a plural agreement for the transition, the general secretary of the Communist Party of Spain, Santiago Carrillo, met with the PRI president, Jesús Reyes Heroles, and raised the issue that Mexico could follow the transitionist footsteps of the Spanish kingdom.

Little given to debate, Reyes Heroles said curtly that they were different historical processes because Mexico it was not a dictatorship like Franco’s.

In January 1984, after the failure of the 1977 political reform due to the collapse of 1981-1983, the historian Enrique Krauze published the essay “For a democracy without adjectives” where he catapulted the Spanish transition and stated that democracy was the Mexican way out of any crisis, but was fanned with the institutional argument of the Government of Miguel de la Madrid that democracy implied the handing over of power to a conservative group, a condition of all democracy.

The Spanish transition was recurrent in reference to the models of transition to democracy in the third wave studied by Huntington: the transition from the authoritarian regime of Franco to a modern European-style democracy.

Four were the steps followed by the Spanish elites of the entire ideological arc, from the extreme left to Francoism: the electoral reform law, the new party system including the Communist Party, the Moncloa Pacts and the referendum of the new Constitution.

Although subsequent studies privilege the political management of the crisis by President Adolfo Suárez, the process recorded two fundamental decisions:

1.- The appointment of Suárez, leader of Franco’s Fascist Movement, as President of the Government and the dissolution of the Francoist Movement, an organization that controlled unions and social forces and was organically articulated with the Armed Forces, and the profile of Suárez as a young dinosaur of the Franco regime.

2.- Political decisions were important, but they did not constitute the main locomotive of the transition. The key to the Spanish model of transition to democracy was in the design and negotiation of the Moncloa Pacts, a reorganization agreement, above all productive and class, which in turn determined the new correlation of transitionist political forces. That is to say, the capitalist mode of production was redefined with an agreement between businessmen and militant unions of the left – the socialist UGT and the communist Workers’ Commissions -.

By itself, the transition in its political decisions was on the verge of foundering during the negotiation when the Army He strictly opposed the legalization of the Communist Party of Santiago Carrillo and La Pasionaria, but Suárez was very clear that there could be no transition or a new regime if that radical left as it was –that is to say: not absorbed or mediated– He did not accept legalization in its double dimension: as the institutionalization of previously clandestine disruptive political activities and the acceptance of the government model of a parliamentary monarchy, with Congress as the space of government and a king in the model of Benjamin Constant: “queen, but does not govern”, just a kind of figure of cohesion and guarantee of superior stability.

The Spanish transition to democracy, therefore, was not reduced only to the recognition of a democratic-parliamentary government regime, but rather the new political relations were the product of a rethinking of production relations; without the Moncloa Pacts or a new democratic agreement between employers and unions, the democratic regime would have lasted for a moment, but it successfully passed the test of the 1981 coup attempt by Comandante Tejero de la Civil Guard, allied to important figures of the Francoist Army and at first with the endorsement of King Juan Carlos I.

The attempt to assimilate the Spanish experience in Mexico It did not go beyond the first level: the PRI regime was not dictatorial but a hegemonic party, symbolic opposition, constitutional consensus and, above all, a historical legitimation based on the official populist ideology of the Mexican Revolution and a Constitution of social rights.

Mexico never had an agreement or project for the transition to democracy, rather it applied partial electoral reforms with political détente and the agreement of the productive classes was never agreed to modify the structure of the regime.

Politics for dummies: Politics often deceives politics.

