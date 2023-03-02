The battle for control of the National Electoral Institute is proof that Mexico never had a process of transition to democracy and that the evolution from a presidential system in terms of elections to an intermediary organization was the product of a reformist model led by the PRI elite to avoid the disappearance of the PRI that demanded a true establishment of republican democracy.

35 years after the electoral crisis of 1988 as a state election to enthrone Carlos Salinas de Gortari as President of the Republic, the founding of the IFE and the evolution to INE had nothing to do with a true establishment and consolidation of a democratic system in the Morlino scheme, but rather that the PRI State evolved the official electoral organization to consolidate the PRI system/regime/State through intermediaries controlled by the majority structures in Congress.

The political evolution of Mexico was openness and not the founder of democracy:

1.- The government legalized the Mexican Communist Party to sink it into the swamp of institutionality. The PCM ended up in a populist-cardenista PRD.

2.- The PRI government consolidated the advance of the PAN, with the endorsement of the United States, in 1984-1985, with the recognition of municipal victories.

3.- The government of Miguel de la Madrid endorsed the electoral fraud of 1988 –which his son Enrique de la Madrid Cordero wants to hide– to impose Salinas.

4.- The Government of Salinas –which was the product of fraud through the Federal Electoral Commission of Manuel Bartlett Díaz– founded the IFE from the government only changing the name and maintaining control via priizados intellectuals.

5.- The Zedillo government made the IFE a citizen, but through an alliance with the Nexos intellectual group, which to date continues to have political control of the discourse of democracy. All the IFE-INE electoral advisors were chosen by the PRI, the PAN and the Los Chuchos party.

6.- The presidential election of 2000 was not the product of a transition in democracy, but of a compromise between the elites faced with the risk that Cardenista-Lopezobbradorista populism or PRI populism would destroy Salina’s neoliberalism.

7.- The PAN governments of Fox and Calderón agreed with the PRI to control the IFE and the government of Peña Nieto agreed with the PAN to transform it into INE under the control of the PRIANREDE legislative vote.

8.- The reform of the INE in 2014 was the product of the Pact for Mexico tied up by the PRI and the PAN and the Chuchista PRD as letterhead. In the context of this pact, President Peña Nieto appointed Lorenzo Córdova Vianello as President Counselor, based on his membership of the political-intellectual group promoted by Salinas de Gortari in the magazine Nexos and especially in the Institute of Studies for Democratic Transition (IETD) of Woldenberg as an intellectual chiefdom.

From the IFE, President Woldenberg took ownership of the paternity of the transition to democracy, but only turning that body into a rhetorical legitimization of a strategy of the PRI State.

A transition to democracy implies the annulment of the dominant political force that controlled the system/regime/State in an authoritarian manner, the construction of new institutional and constitutional rules for a balance of social and productive forces and the recognition of rules of absolute freedom for new social organizations that escaped the structures of political and social control that the PRI and the left and right opposition had controlled for more than half a century. The INE is today an ideological police station of the PRI regime.

Woldenberg and the IETD seized the discourse of superficial political changes that allowed the permanence of the PRI, the alternation of two six-year terms with the PAN and the return of the PRI to the presidency, without modifying the structure of the PRI State. The reorganization of the INE proposed by President López Obrador disassembles the deceitful democratic transition of Salinas de Gortari-Woldenberg-Nexos-INE.

The mobilization against Plan B was organized by Coparmex-Claudio X. González, the IETD of Woldenberg and the INE of Córdova. This conservative power bloc defined the discourse, profiled speakers in the two marches and built a pressure group on the ministers of the Court to force them to vote based on politics and not constitutionality.

The dispute over the INE is the struggle between power groups to control the course of Mexican democracy and continue to prevent a true transition to republican democracy.

Policy for dummies: Politics is, to reiterate the obvious, the struggle for power.

