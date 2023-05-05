This Thursday, May 4, the Complaints and Complaints Commission of the National Electoral Institute (INE) made several decisions during his last session.

One of the issues was that the Commission declared inadmissible three complaints in against of the Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumfor the alleged carrying out of pre-campaign acts, campaign, personalized promotion and improper use of public resources, in view of the Federal Electoral Process (PEF) 2023-2024, through the dissemination of various print and electronic media, as well as the celebration of events in Chihuahua and Nayarit.

In addition, a citizen filed a complaint against Marcelo Luis Ebrard CasaubonSecretary of Foreign Relations, for the alleged carrying out of pre-campaign and campaign acts, personalized promotion, use of public resources and violation of the principles of impartiality and neutrality, derived from the adaptation within a social network, of a song, which which, according to the complainant, provides benefits for the 2024 electoral process. The INE Commission has concluded that there was no basis for an apparent violation of electoral regulations.

Also, the Commission has resolved the inadmissibility of two precautionary measures against Adam Augusto Lopez HernandezSecretary of the Interior, for the dissemination of a video that allegedly circulates on the WhatsApp instant messaging application and the news media that makes an analogy of the country’s political context with a baseball game and the holding of the event called “Committee Protest Taking Citizens in favor of Adán Augusto”, held on April 1, 2023 in the Vicente Guerrero park, Mexicali.

Finally, the Commission has denied the precautionary measures requested by the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, for the dissemination of a spot by the National Action Party (BREAD) that was broadcast live on the Multimedios channel through the YouTube platform, which, in the opinion of the head of the state executive, configures the dissemination of propaganda that defames and slanders him. The refusal has been based on the fact that the elements of urgency or danger for its issuance have not been updated.