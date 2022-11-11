CDMX.- The National Electoral Institute (INE) denounced that its headquarters in Mexico City were taken by a group of protesters of the political association Alliance of Social Organizations APLwho demanded no cuts to the resources allocated to them.

On the morning of this Friday, November 11, the INE announced that its facilities were taken by a group of some 40 members of the Alliance of Social Organizations APL, who broke into the offices located in Viaducto Tlalpan, in the mayor’s office at 10:45 a.m. Tlalpan of the CDMX.

The electoral body reported that the members of the Alliance of Organizations were demonstrating in front of the offices and took the opportunity to enter irregularly when one of the doors opened to give way to a visiting car.

“One of the leaders, Héctor Hernández, reported that they decided to carry out the action arguing the Withdrawal of public financing that they have as a Local Political Groupthat is, from Mexico City,” the statement said.

The INE highlighted that during the reading of its position, the demonstrators spoke in favor of the electoral reform initiative of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) and its central points, such as the reduction of financing for the INE and the political parties, as well as the election of councilors and electoral magistrates by popular vote.

The seizure of the INE offices by protesters occurs in the midst of the national debate over the electoral reform that is being discussed in the Chamber of Deputies, which has been marked by the rejection of the opposition due to the supposed purpose of disappearing the INE and the call for a march in defense of the Institute on November 13.

In this context, President AMLO has attacked the INE and its electoral advisers from Las Mañaneras in recent days, accusing that the body opposes his electoral reform because it represents the end of his privileges.

Precisely this Friday, López Obrador assured that the first president of the then Federal Electoral Institute (IFE), José Woldenberg, who will be the only speaker at the march in defense of the INE, is the political master of Lorenzo Córdova.

