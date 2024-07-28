Mexico City.- Despite having already agreed to lend the auditorium for two forums in which overrepresentation in the Chamber of Deputies would be debated, the INE denied the venue, arguing a possible short circuit.

The argument is that the space will be renovated next week, precisely when the first meeting, headed by José Woldenberg and María Amparo Casar, will begin.

The auditorium, located in the central offices of the electoral body, was rebuilt a few months ago and, according to INE documents, cost 7 million pesos.

The first forum will be held on July 31 and the second on August 7. On the latter date, the speakers will be the former presidents of the Institute, Lorenzo Córdova and Leonardo Valdés.

Last Monday, on behalf of the executive secretary, Rosa María Bárcena, director of the Secretariat, informed Acosta Naranjo, representative of the PRD and leader of the National Civic Front that she had the authorization and “all the requested services” for the organization.

In response, civil associations issued propaganda for the event. However, three days later, the PRD member was notified by the Executive Secretariat, which depended on President Guadalupe Taddei, that he could not use it.

The argument is not only that there will be a General Council meeting that day, even though it is being held in the meeting room opposite the auditorium, but that it will be remodeled because there is a risk of a short circuit and they are seeking to prevent Covid.

“Preparations are in place to begin the comprehensive review and repair work on the auditorium starting next week and during the month of August. It was reported that these cannot be postponed and require immediate attention, due to the detection of risks due to possible short circuits.

“Preventive and corrective maintenance is also required for the air conditioning network in order to avoid the generation of fungi and spores, and to eliminate the risk of the spread of bad odors, bacteria and viruses such as Covid through the ducts,” he said.

The PRD member said that they will continue these forums, for which they are obtaining spaces, and that on August 11 they will hold their demonstration outside the INE.

Fernando Belaunzarán described the argument for withdrawing the permit as “a childish pretext” and not credible.