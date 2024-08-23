Mexico City.- The General Council of the INE unanimously approved the new composition of the Senate, so Morena, PVEM and PT will have 83 legislators. They will need three more for the qualified majority.

Thus, of the total of 128 senators, Morena will have 60 senators, the PVEM 14 and PT 9, while in the Opposition, the PAN will have 22, the PRI 16, Movimiento Ciudadano 5 and PRD 2.

After the vote, the representatives of the parties received the certificates of seats. More information to follow shortly…