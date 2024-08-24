Chihuahua, Chih.- The General Council of the INE endorsed the candidacy of Javier Corral as a plurinominal senator on the list presented by Morena, despite the evidence presented by the National Action Party regarding his ineligibility for being a fugitive from justice.

The above, when voting on the distribution of plurinominal deputies and senators, which grant Morena 364 deputies together with its allies from the Labor Party and the Green Party, including the seats of relative majority. In the case of the Senate, the General Council also granted a very large majority to Morena and its allies, with 83 senators, so they only need three more for the qualified majority. The representative of the PAN, Mariana Lachica, reported on the documentation provided to the INE to prove the status of fugitive from justice, but the electoral body ignored it under the argument that the Chihuahua prosecutor’s office was incompetent to carry out said arrest. The INE also refused to request information from the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Chihuahua and the same criminal court where the matter is being handled, to establish the legal status of Javier Corral.