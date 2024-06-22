Mexico City.– The INE and the Electoral Tribunal recognized the citizens and electoral officials who counted more than 60 million votes.

Now, they stated, it is up to the Court chambers to confirm the citizen’s will of June 2.

This Friday, the INE delivered the latest election files to the Court so that it can qualify the presidential election before September 6, and give Claudia Sheinbaum her certificate as president of Mexico.

“Their work ensures that every vote counts and that any disagreement is addressed with impartiality and legal rigor.

“Your intervention is key to maintaining citizen confidence in the National Election System and in democracy itself,” said the president of the INE, Guadalupe Taddei.

In front of representatives of the 32 local boards and 300 district boards of the Institute, the counselor thanked them for their professionalism and responsibility in organizing the election, counting the votes and delivering detailed reports to the magistrates.

“This thorough and detailed process is essential to guarantee the certainty and legitimacy of our elections,” he said.

He stated that although the parties have the right to challenge the vote count, to clear up any doubt about the results, he asked for responsibility in their actions.

“I call on you to proceed responsibly and to trust in the institutions that we have built together over some years,” he added.

The work of the INE, he indicated, does not end here, since it now continues to perfect and strengthen the organization.

The president of the Electoral Tribunal, Mónica Soto, stated that now it is the jurisdictional body’s turn to conclude the process, which is why she asked for confidence.

“We do it in the best possible condition, we are a ready Court that provides certainty and has done so throughout the entire electoral process and throughout the almost 30 years of its existence.

“Our resolutions are consultable and open to public scrutiny, we must have confidence and know that the fact that the result of an election is questioned within the legal channels designed for those purposes, must be understood as a normal aspect, to give a channel to all political visions and also to a peaceful resolution in accordance with the law,” he added.

He assured citizens and officials of the INE that their work is key to having all the necessary elements to resolve the means of challenge that were promoted, close to 700, both in the presidential and congressional elections.