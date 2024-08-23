Mexico City.– Claudia Zavala, INE advisor, will propose to her colleagues to apply the distribution of plurinominal deputies in another way, so that Morena, PVEM and PT have 317 legislators.

With this, the 4T parties would not reach the 334 federal deputies required to be a qualified majority in San Lázaro.

The proposal that will be presented tomorrow at the General Council session proposes to do the calculation by party, not by coalition, respecting what the Constitution says, but with an interpretation that reduces the number of plurinominal deputies that correspond to the 4T because they are overrepresented individually. The official proposal indicates that of the 200 plurinominal deputies, 75 would correspond to Morena, 20 to the PVEM and 13 to the PT, so added to their 256 majority victories they would have 334.

While the PAN has 40 proportional legislators, the PRI 26 and the Citizen Movement 26.

Zavala’s proposal states that Morena should be given 53 plurinominal seats, the PVEM 8 and none to the PT. “The Green Party and Morena will be deducted 10 and 34 seats, respectively, from those obtained by the pure proportionality formula. “The PT would not be assigned deputies by proportional representation, since, with its victories by relative majority, it exceeds the constitutional limit of 8% by 3 seats, being overrepresented by 9.67%, according to the limit of its VNE,” the proposal indicates. The PAN would be the greatest beneficiary due to its number of votes, and would be given 60 seats, the PRI 40 and MC 39. It emphasizes that the formula in which the distribution has been applied, it affirms, is generating a distortion between the percentages of national votes cast and the number of seats to be assigned. “This General Council determines that it is duly empowered to abandon the interpretation according to which the entire Chamber was used as a basis for calculating 8%, to add it to each political party equally. “In search of another interpretation that, within the same constitutional and legal framework, better protects the protected assets at risk and is in harmony with the rest of the rules that govern the electoral system in our country,” the proposal summarizes. In the document it states that previously there were no questions about the 8 percent overrepresentation, but given the serious discrepancy between the percentages of votes obtained and the number of seats assigned to each political force, it is essential to make an exhaustive review of the constitutional text and apply a new formula, respecting the Constitution. It considers that the system of representation must guarantee two constitutional precepts: the principle of proportionality, which means that the configuration of the legislative body must adhere to the vote that each political option obtained in the election, and the principle of political plurality, which translates into the guarantee of representation of all political forces, especially the minorities, in the Chamber of Deputies. According to sources from the INE, so far, it could have the support of two counselors, but it needs six of the 11 to proceed.