Mexico City.- This Monday the Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), rejected the request of the National Electoral Institute for the extension of resources to carry out the exercise of Revocation of the Mandate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

For this reason, the INE advisers launched various criticisms of the federal agency, pointing out that this decision is intended to seek the extermination of the institute. This was pointed out during the presentation of the final report of the signature verification process for the revocation.

In her participation, the counselor Carla Humphrey He regretted the response of the Ministry of Finance and pointed out that despite the fact that the official letter speaks of cooperation, it does not detail how it would be carried out to achieve a reduction in costs.

In this sense, he recalled that there is still no response from the Federal Electricity Commission or the Mexican Institute of Social Security, nor from Talleres Gráficos de México regarding the requests that have been made to reduce costs.

“It is not an obligation only of the INE, but of the entire Mexican State to guarantee the full exercise of human rights for all Mexicans, this being the obligation to participate in the exercise of Revocation of Mandate”, mentioned.

For its part, the Counselor Dania Ravel expressed that, contrary to what the SHCP exposes in its official letter, the Revocation of the Mandate is not the exclusive responsibility of the INE, but rather it is an obligation of the entire Mexican State, so without these resources it will be necessary to make a series of adjustments to the process.

In the same way, Uuc-kib Swords He pointed out that the Judicial Power of the Federation has been placed in a historical transition since it must exclude budgetary strangulation as an instrument for the demolition of institutions, just as it was previously used to strangulate opposition governments.

claudia zavala He assured that, despite the maneuvers that exist to trap the institution, what is in the background is the eminently political intention to exterminate the INE.

“What he is really looking for is to collapse this institution, the heritage of Mexican society, due to the fact that we have not submitted to the designs, nor to the ideological or even moral political creed, but what has not been seen is those who they really harm, it is who they pretend to defend: the citizenry”.