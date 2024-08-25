Durango, Mexico.- For the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, the National Electoral Institute (INE) acted in accordance with the Law by approving the allocation of federal deputy seats.

“The law and the Constitution were complied with, that was what the INE did, it acted in accordance with the law and in the Court it will probably be the same because that is what the law says,” he said.

In front of representatives of the media, Sheinbaum said that there was pressure on councilors and magistrates, but that in the end they acted well. The elected president accompanied President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the delivery of the pumping plant, a work that is part of the Healthy Water Project for the Lagoon.