Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has entered and qualified 45 cars in the event since 2000, with a best result of a fourth place in 2012 with Oriol Servia. Cusick Motorsports was created as a dedicated marketing and business team, and will partner with DRR for its third Indianapolis 500 entry.

For Wilson, 33, it will be his fifth attempt at the race, having raced for the now defunct KVSH Racing team in 2016, Andretti Autosport in 2018 and 2021 and DragonSpeed ​​in 2022.

“I was very impressed with how hard DRR has worked and focused on the 500,” Wilson said. “.

“There is a great opportunity to grow all together. I hope this leads to another 500 Miglia and maybe even more races together”.

Wilson’s late brother Justin Wilson raced two seasons for DRR when Dennis Reinbold’s business was still full-time IndyCar, and in 2010 earned second-place finishes at St. Petersburg and Long Beach and a pole at Toronto.

Stefan Wilson, who at the time had managed to finish on the podium and in 2011 won races in Indy Lights, said he knew well the team for which his older brother drove.

“There is a history with this team. Justin spent two years with DRR in 2010-2011 and scored some podiums. I got to know Dennis, Brett De Bord very well [direttore delle operazioni commerciali] and Chase Selman, general manager at the time, so it’s a great feeling to rejoin them, in a way.”

Stefan Wilson, DragonSpeed/Cusick Motorsports Chevrolet Photo by: Geoffrey M Miller / Motorsport Images

Cusick Motorsports, founded in 2021 by Don Cusick, is headquartered at The Thermal Club in Palm Springs, California, which will host IndyCar Spring Training this February.

“I am enthusiastic about our new collaboration with Cusick Motorsports and Stefan Wilson – said Reinbold – It is a pleasure to work with them and we are focused on achieving success on and off the track”.

“We are amazed by Stefan’s work ethic and grit, which will go well with the car. We are coming off two Top10s in the last two years and we believe Stefan can repeat himself and fight for the win.”

Cusick added: “As soon as the checkered flag came down on this year’s Indy 500, we set about looking for the best possible partner going forward. We have immense respect for what Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has done both on the track that out over the years and we quickly identified them as the ideal one for this venture”.

“We couldn’t be happier to partner with them, along with several longtime and new partners such as CareKeepers, Sierra Pacific Windows, 181 Fremont, Gnarly Jerky, LOHLA SPORT, Romak Iron Works, Mosaic Animal Care, The Thermal Club and Messrs. James Lowes We have built a special relationship with everyone and with Stefan Wilson, and the partnership with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing will have a significant impact for our future.”

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing has confirmed they will be running two cars again at Indy, with details on the second one to be announced in the near future.