Ganassi Racing will field four full-time cars again in 2022, but NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson has also decided to do a full program, so Tony Kanaan has cut his single-seater commitment to just the Indy 500.

“I’m really happy to be back,” said the 2013 Indy 500 winner and 2004 IndyCar Series champion. “Obviously with my great Jimmie going through a full season, a lot of people were wondering, but it was never a doubt that we would finally race together. “

“Some people didn’t realize we shared a car last year, but I’ve never really raced with Jimmie. This year we have the opportunity. We were teammates, but we really weren’t because when I was. in the car he wasn’t and vice versa. I’m quite excited about that … “.

“I think it’s great for the Indy 500. I think it’s great for Jimmie. When he threw off his rookie hat at the end of the year, I said to him, ‘Not too soon my friend – you’ll still be a rookie when you get there. to the Indy 500! ‘, which is pretty cool. “

“I think he has a lot of support in the team, including me, Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti. I think he’ll be fine.”

Tony Kanaan, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Kanaan has confirmed that for now his commitment to IndyCar is only for the Indy 500, because Johnson will take over on the other oval tracks.

Then he added: “I have a pretty busy schedule. I’ll do 10 stock car races in Brazil, six SRX races with Tony Stewart over the summer, and three Porsche Cup races, endurance races. More races than I’ve done. in the last 21 years. Obviously we have 17 scheduled in IndyCar. I’ve never had much time to do anything else. So now I’ll take advantage of it. “

The Brazilian also added that this Indy 500 should not represent his latest commitment.

“Do I have something planned for next year? No. I want to do something more? 100%. I think I can do it? 100%, look what happened to Helio Castroneves. I can’t actually announce anything because I don’t know.”

“I can tell you that my intention is that this year’s Indy 500 won’t be my last. Next year will be my 25th year in IndyCar, and I think it would be pretty cool if I could.”