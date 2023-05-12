As per tradition, May is the month in which IndyCar moves its bases to Indianapolis, in a slow crescendo that leads to the climax event of the season: the 500 Miglia. Before that, however, the first of the two annual races on the road inside the oval is scheduled, a stage no less valid for the purposes of the fight for the title, in a classification that after four races sees five riders enclosed in fifteen lengths. The Indianapolis road looks like a track that alternates straight lines and sudden braking, requiring an adequate set-up. Garrett Mothersead, Simon Pagenaud’s track engineer, illustrates the main aspects.

A round dominated by braking

Mothersead underlines how the Indianapolis infield is a very sensitive track to top speeds and braking depth: “One of the important aspects is that lap time is dominated by straight-line speed and braking, probably more than any other street circuit we race on. Basically, you need to have a car that is very stable in braking and with which you can find a compromise between this quality and having the balance desired by the driver in the other corners. It’s quite a unique situation.”

The best braking points are those preceding turns 1 and 7, at the end of the two main straights, as well as turn 12, located inside the banking area. It is therefore important to have a car that doesn’t break down at the rear, with a good level of mechanical grip for the last few meters and at the same time with adequate aerodynamic load in the first stages of braking. However, the car also needs good aerodynamic penetration to do well on the straights, as pointed out by Mothersead. In this regard, the engineer reveals how the wind direction during the race weekend influences the choice of a longer or shorter gear ratio for the last gear.

Flat track, aggressive set-up

Stability under braking is therefore rewarded on the Indianapolis road, a driving factor to which the search for balance when cornering must adapt. Mothersead goes over the key points of the track: “Cornering braking 7, down the back straight, is always a focal point. The sequence of chicanes between turns 7 and 10 is always quite a key to the lap time. There’s a lot available there if you get everything right, but Turn 14 is usually the one that catches the driver’s attention in the race, especially when you’re on used tyres. They will be very vocal on the radio in complaining about the situation.”

Turn 4 and Turn 14 are the two longest bends on the track, where a lot of time is spent resting on the outer tires, above all at high speeds which increase the role of aerodynamics. Another characteristic of the Indianapolis road is the great homogeneity of the asphalt, with little bumps and significant depressions. Mothersead explains how this allows teams to go down with ground clearances to find downforce, adopting fairly aggressive trim by IndyCar standards. However, there is no golden rule for suspension: in the past, both mechanically very rigid set-ups and softer ones won in Indianapolis to find mechanical grip on slow roads.

Looking to the future

IndyCar will return to the Indianapolis street in August for the Gallagher Grand Prix. The set-up for the summer tends to differ little from that prepared for the spring event, also given the limited time available for testing on the track. However, there are differences. In fact, the May race is held in cooler environmental conditions, reducing tire degradation in the race and allowing for more aggressive mechanical and aerodynamic set-ups. Not only that, because low temperatures offer slightly more grip from the track. This increases the cornering speeds especially at turns 4 and 14, slightly shifting the emphasis from the mechanical grip of the suspension to the aerodynamic one.

The first event at street Indianapolis, however, also presents a logistical anomaly. The attention of the teams is in fact focused on the 500 Miglia, scheduled for just two weeks plus many. So it happens that the preparation for the game on the Infield starts much earlier and that in the week of the game attention bounces all the time between work on the road and studies for the oval. A situation that could lead to some surprises, although twists and turns in IndyCar are the order of the day even without further variables.